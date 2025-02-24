Katherine “Kathy” Mae Teeters, age 82, of Seaman, Ohio passed away Sunday, February 16, 2025 at the Adams County Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in West Union, Ohio. She was a retired pharmacy technician for Walmart, enjoyed crafts and playing computer games and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Kathy was born November 24, 1942 in Irvine, Kentucky the daughter of the late James and Rosalee “Rosie” (Means) Puckett. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Lowell “Tom” Thomas Teeters in 2007, one great granddaughter – Hannah Moore, four brothers – Elbert Puckett, Otha Puckett, Frank Puckett and Chester Puckett and two sisters – Alice Spaeth and Bonnie Howell.

Mrs. Teeters is survived by one daughter – Cynthia Mountjoy and husband Robert of Mowrystown, Ohio; five grandchildren – Dan Richards and wife Amber of Dayton, Ohio, James Richards and wife Samantha of Peebles, Ohio, Katherine Richards and husband Paul of Cincinnati, Ohio, Robert Mountjoy, Jr. of Greenfield, Ohio and Christy Mountjoy of Hillsboro, Ohio; sixteen grandchildren – Christian, Aiden, Berlin, Hayden, Carson, Ella, Connor, Ryker, Shelby, Karissa, Paul, Emery, Katinia, Garrett and Jace; one brother – James Puckett of Tennessee; two sisters – Judy Whitinger of McDermott, Ohio and Anna Combs and husband Sonny of Portsmouth, Ohio.

Visitation was from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Friday, February 21, 2025 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio followed by graveside services at the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

