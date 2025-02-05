Judy E. Palmer, age 84, of Mason, Ohio, passed away late Monday night, February 3, 2025 at the Landing of Long Cove, Mason.

She was born December 9, 1940 in Martinsville, Ohio, daughter of the late Roy Edgar & Marie Naomi (Stevens) Kratzer Sr. On June 14, 1968 in Omaha, Nebraska, she married John W. “Jack” Palmer Jr, who survives.

Judy had been a realtor in the Youngstown area, a homemaker, a stay-at-home mom, and an accomplished artist. She was a member of the Art Guild of Cincinnati and the Assembly of God.

In addition to her husband, other surviving family members are her daughters- Kim (Chris) Marciniak, Estero, FL & Jackie (Michael J.) Adamson of South Lebanon, OH; sons- Jeffrey L. Jones, Batavia, OH, James (Regina) Palmer, Cuyahoga Falls, OH, & John W. Palmer III, Green, OH; Grandchildren -Jordan M. Marciniak, Alexa T. (Ryan) Fyffe, Austin P. (Myla) Marciniak, KC L. Marciniak, Abigail E. Adamson, Evan J. Palmer, Alexandria G. Palmer, Jonathan M. Palmer, McKenna R. Palmer, Ashley Thomas, & Megan Jones; and brother- Dallas F. (Linda) Kratzer of Ripley, OH; & many nieces & nephews.

In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her brother- David Kratzer; sister- Rose Roades, and several other beloved brothers & sisters.

Graveside Funeral Services will be held 2:00 PM, Friday, February 7, 2025 at the Sugar Grove Cemetery, Wilmington, with Pastor Matt Morgan officiating. Friends will be received from 12:30 until 1:45 PM at the Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, 97 West Locust Street At North Mulberry Street, Wilmington. Memorial Contributions in Judy’s memory may be made to the Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Dr, #200, Mason, Ohio 45040 or the Alzheimer’s Association. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.