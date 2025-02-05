Coach Frank Bates, born on August 21, 1937, in Martin’s Ferry, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home in Bethel, Ohio, on January 29, 2025. Surrounded by family, he leaves behind a legacy of dedication and inspiration that profoundly impacted countless lives.

Frank graduated from Wellston High School before attending Heidelberg College, where he played football and cultivated his passion for the sport. His 31-year career as an educator, athletic director, and coach was marked by his commitment to shaping young lives both on and off the field. Among his many accomplishments was leading Bethel-Tate High School to an undefeated football season in 1968. As Athletic Director and coach at Western Brown High School, he established wrestling, tennis, and founded a holiday basketball tournament that continues to this day.

While coaching at Paint Valley High School, Frank met Rowena, the love of his life. Their marriage of 63 years was a testament to their enduring partnership. Together, they raised three children—Scott, Susan, and Heidi—and were blessed with grandchildren Brittany, Braunson, and Carson, and great-grandchildren Norah and Ally who brought immense joy to their lives.

Frank’s influence extended far beyond his professional achievements. His steadfast dedication to fostering growth and connection left an indelible mark on his community and family. Those who knew him will remember his kindness, leadership, and passion for making a difference.

A celebration of Coach Frank Bates’ life will be held at Western Brown Middle School on February 15 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.