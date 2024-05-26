Spectrum recently announced the United Way of Greater Cincinnati has received a $10,000 Spectrum Digital Education grant for its Adams and Brown counties Early Learning Digital Skills Program. The United Way is partnering with the Adams Brown Community Action Partnership (ABCAP) to administer a home visitation program where they will distribute tablets and learning boxes to approximately 50 families who qualify as part of that program in those counties.

In 2023, Spectrum awarded $1.1 million total to 46 nonprofit organizations through Spectrum Digital Education, which supports broadband technology programs, education and training in unserved and underserved communities throughout the company’s service area.

Transportation is a barrier for families living in rural areas and this will allow home visitors to be able to distribute the devices and learning kits to families who would benefit from the access to technology. The learning boxes will include a variety of tools including an Amazon Fire Kids 7 tablet, in addition to helpful resources, such as library handouts, parent directions for accessing and implementing the technology, and resources for early learning websites. Families will also have access to resources or technology training through ABCAP.

“The importance of expanding access to essential broadband technologies, education and training is profound in our increasingly digital world,” said Rahman Khan, Group Vice President of Community Impact, Charter. “Through the 2023 Spectrum Digital Education grant program, Charter is partnering with valued nonprofits that share our commitment to create better opportunities for the communities we serve.”

A check presentation took place on Thursday, March 16 at the Adams Brown Community Action Partnership where Brown County Commissioner Barry Woodruff attended the event.

“Our Early Learning Digital Skills Program provides device distribution and resource assistance for families with young children, so they become more digitally literate.” said Sally Aiken, Director, Eastern Area, United Way of Greater Cincinnati. “Spectrum’s support allows us to truly help families find and utilize resources that will help them thrive and improve their economic well-being.”

Spectrum’s Commitment: $9 Million and Counting

ASAS is one of 46 nonprofit organizations across 14 states that Spectrum is supporting through the 2023 Spectrum Digital Education grants. Since the program’s 2017 launch, Spectrum has committed more than $9 million total to the initiative and has awarded 261 grants to 143 unique partners. As of September 2023, Spectrum Digital Education has helped to fund more than 30,000 digital education classes, distribute over 13,000 devices including laptops and support the creation of 157 tech labs.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a suite of advanced communications services offered by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 32 million customers in 41 states. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise® provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The company also distributes award-winning news coverage and sports programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.