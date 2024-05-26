X-ray technologist in Vietnam War shares MASH experience

Author Gary Saunders speaks to the crowd on his new book “Hold Your Breath: An X-Ray Technologist’s Vietnam MASH Experience” during a book signing held at Union Township Public Library in Russellville on May 18. Photo by Wade Linville

A number of books and movies have been written and produced about the fighting that took place during the Vietnam War from the perspective of United States military veterans who served, but the new book “Hold Your Breath: An X-Ray Technologist’s Vietnam MASH Experience” written by 1966 Eastern Brown High School graduate and Vietnam War veteran, Gary Saunders, fills in a gap in the history of the Vietnam War that can help readers to better understand what it was like to serve and save lives in Vietnam.

Saunders served as an x-ray technologist in mobile army surgical hospital (MASH) units in 1970-71, and recently chose to share his experience by authoring the book “Hold Your Breath” that was released February 23.

The Union Township Public Library in Russellville hosted a book signing for Saunders on May 18, speaking to a packed house about his experience in the Vietnam War from the perspective of a MASH x-ray tech who also served on guard duty.

