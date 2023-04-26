Western Brown High School’s Jet Jamoson, left, takes a good-sized lead off first base in action April 19, 2023, against Goshen High School at the Western Brown field.

Western Brown High School’s Cameron Johnson, left, dives safely back into second base in action April 19, 2023, against Goshen High School at the Western Brown field.

Western Brown High School’s Matt Frye prepares to round first base after getting a hit against Goshen High School on April 19, 2023, at the Broncos’ field.

Maybe it’s one of those situations where one team just has another team’s number.

Or maybe it’s just coincidence.

Or maybe these Crall brothers can really, really throw.

In yet another pitch for the latter, Abe Crall tossed his second no-hitter of the season, leading Western Brown High School to a 10-0 five-inning victory over Goshen High School on April 19 at the Broncos’ field.

It was the second time a Crall no-hit Goshen in 16 days: On April 3, Abe’s twin brother, Ben, threw a no-hitter in what proved to be a much closer contest, 3-2, at Goshen. Ben Crall had 12 strikeouts with four walks and two hit batsmen in that game. Five days earlier, Abe Crall struck out 15 and walked one while no-hitting Clinton Massie (in a 3-0 Broncos’ win). On April 19 against Goshen, Abe Crall struck out 13, again with just one walk.

The combination of a no-hitter by Abe Crall and 10 hits by the offense, along with a solid defensive effort (no errors) made for another strong all-around effort for the Broncos.

“We played well in all phases of the game,” Western Brown coach Jon Crall said. “We got good pitching from Abe Crall. “Defensively, we had zero errors. Offensively, we had nine hits, including triples from Matt Frye, Abe Crall and Seth Barber, and Cameron Johnson added a double.”

Also, Johnson had three runs batted in and Barber had two, while Frye and Andrew Schneeman each had two hits.

The Broncos scored two runs in the second, five in the third and three in the bottom of the fifth to secure the victory by the 10-run rule.

With the win, the Broncos sit atop the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference American Division standings at 6-1. Following a 13-3 victory over Cincinnati Country Day on April 20, the Broncos are 9-5 overall, and they are 8-3 since Ben Crall no-hit Goshen on April 3.