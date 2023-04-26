Lisa L. (Ellison) Howell, age 65, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away on April 18, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Lisa was the daughter of the late William R. Ellison and Constance (McGlone) Ellison.

Lisa is survived by her loving husband of almost 32 years; James S. Howell, her beloved children; Matthew A. Faulkner (Rikki), and Christina N. Ihle (Chris), her cherished grandchildren; Paige and Kenzie Faulkner and Brayden and Tanner Skeen.

Lisa also leaves behind her caring sibling; Kelly L. Ellison (Karen), her sister-in-law; Chona Ellison, and her many nieces and nephews; Ripley C. Ellison, Eli C. Ellison, Braven L. Ellison, Jody A. Brown, Amy M. Blair, and great nieces; Bailey N. Brooks and Seeley and Delaney Blair.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brothers Michael W. Ellison (Elizabeth) and Leslie A. Ellison.

Lisa was a 1975 graduate of Ripley High School. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.