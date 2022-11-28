Priscilla Sue Carpenter, 78, of Russellville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Ripley. She was co-owner of Sue’s Greenhouse in Russellville, Ohio for over thirty years and also worked at the Former U.S. Shoe Factory in Ripley, Ohio for thirty years. Ms. Carpenter was born June 16, 1944 in Brown County, Ohio the daughter of the late Jim and Iris Carpenter. She was also preceded in death by her companion of fifty-six years – Billy R. Kilgore, Sr.

Ms. Carpenter is survived by a stepson – Gary Kilgore of Sardinia, Ohio; a special friend – Martha Vaughn of Ripley, Ohio; brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at the Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Arnheim, Ohio. Rev. Dave Warren will officiate.

Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio is serving the family.

