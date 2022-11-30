Barbara Jean Merrill, 78, of Aberdeen, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at her daughter’s home near Hillsboro, Ohio. She was a homemaker. Mrs. Merrill was born November 10, 1944 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Carl and Beulah (Magee) Edmondson. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Bobby Lee Merrill, Sr. and a brother Jimmy Edmondson.

Mrs. Merrill is survived by six children – Melissa Dinn (Jeff) of Wilmington, Ohio, Constance Kaufman (Mike) of Hillsboro, Ohio, Curtis Lowe of Bethel, Ohio, Julie Martin (Brad) of Cincinnati, Ohio, Bobby Lee Merrill, Jr. (Rebecca) of Wooster, Ohio and Belinda Merrill of Aberdeen, Ohio; seventeen grandchildren: six great-grandchildren; one brother – Carl Edmondson (Julie) of Cincinnati, Ohio; two sisters – Sandy Bolce (Jon) of Port Orange, Florida and Pat Blair (Jim) of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, November 28, 2022 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Carl Edmondson will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 Monday. Burial will follow the funeral service in Pisgah Ridge Cemetery near Ripley.