Western Brown football was well represented on the Division III all-district team.

A total of seven Broncos earned spots on the squad, which was announced on Monday, November 14 by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

Quarterback Drew Novak earned Division III offensive player of the year honors as well as a first-team nod. Novak

Novak completed 365 of 394 passes for 4,203 yards. He threw for 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. The senior also tallied 1,238 rushing yards on 146 carries. He collected 20 rushing touchdowns.

Zackery Chisman was also a first-team selection. Chisman carried the ball 213 times for 1,276 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also hauled in 1,104 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 75 receptions.

Those two runners reaching 1,000 yards for the season gave Western Brown multiple 1,000-yard rushers in a year for the first time since Blake Naylor (1,506) and Shawn Davis (1,115) each accomplished the feat in 2007.

Two Western Brown receivers earned first-team nods. Matthew Frye was one of three Bronco receivers to go over 1,000 yards. He finished the year with 1,220 yards and 13 touchdowns on 60 receptions.

Isaiah Smith earned a first-team nod after finishing with 1,022 yards and nine touchdowns on 46 catches.

Andrew Schneeman was a second-team choice at linebacker. Schneeman led the Broncos with 103 tackles. He also had two interceptions.

Two other Broncos, Dane Tomlin and Spencer Smith, were named honorable mentions. Tomlin recorded 64 tackles and a team-high seven sacks. He also forced five fumbles and recovered one.

Smith tallied 51 tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He tallied three interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns.

Western Brown finished the season 11-2 overall, champions of the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference’s American Division for the first time since sharing the title with New Richmond in 2015.