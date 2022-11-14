Devon and Kayla Morrison traveled all the way from Crown City, OH for the final night of All Hallow’s Eve Terror Town’s 2022 season on Nov. 5. Photo by Wade Linville

The final night of the All Hallow’s Eve Terror Town 2022 season was Nov. 5. Photo by Wade Linville

All Hallow’s Eve Terror Town wrapped up a successful 2022 season on Nov. 5.

Located at 1449 Greenbush Cobb Road in Williamsburg, Terror Town’s 2022 season ran from Sept. 2 through Nov. 5.

On busy nights, waits for Terror Town’s Haunted Trail could exceed more than three hours.

Formerly the Old West Fest, the Terror Town venue was set up to look, feel, and smell like the 19th century with town folks, sheriffs, old cowboys, and lots of action. Terror Town had over two dozen shops that included an occult museum, three restaurants, food trucks, a candy shop, and two saloons with live music and karaoke.

Terror Town was only recommended for those 16 and over, but the level of scare depended on whether you wore a glowing red bracelet, gold bracelet, or no bracelet at all.

Wear a red bracelet and you gave the actors/actresses permission to grab you, throw things at you, and provide you with the most intense scare available at Terror Town. A gold bracelet permitted throwing and some touching, and no bracelet at all allowed no touching, grabbing, or throwing things at you.

While the 2022 season has ended at Terror Town, be on the lookout for next year’s schedule of events on their website at https://www.allhallowsevellc.com/town.