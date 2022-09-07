The Ohio Rural Heritage Festival talent show winner in the 10-17 age group was the singing trio of Kaitlyn Dennis, Brooklyn Fizer, and Haley Dennis. Photo by Wade Linville

Drew Osman, of Maysville, KY, was the winner of the adult division of this year’s Ohio Rural Heritage Talent Show. Photo by Wade Linville

Crowds gathered on the banks of the Ohio River in Ripley for this year’s Ohio Rural Heritage Festival. Photo by Wade Linville

Crowds of people shop the vendors on Main Street at this year’s Ohio Rural Heritage Festival in Ripley. Photo by Wade Linville

Marleana Highfield, of Aberdeen, was crowned Princess of this year’s Ohio Rural Heritage Festival in Ripley. Photo by Wade Linville

Clara Jo Brannock, of Russellville, was crowned the Queen of this year’s Ohio Rural Heritage Festival in Ripley. Photo by Wade Linville

Ohio Rural Heritage Festival Junior Miss Pageant winners were Piper Davis (first), Adelina Purcell (first runner up), and Kylee Highfield (second runner up). Photo provided

Baby Show winners included girls 1-2 year old winners Miraya Lawson (first), Raelynn Allums (first runner up), and Iris Mills (second runner up). Photo provided

The seventh annual Ohio Rural Heritage Festival was held in downtown Ripley Aug. 25-27, drawing crowds of people to the banks of the Ohio River to enjoy the festivities.

The grand marshal for this year’s ORHF was David Benjamin, of Ripley.

David Benjamin is the son of Ray and Sonja Benjamin. David Benjamin and his wife, Michelle, have a wonderful blended family of nine children and four grandchildren. He comes from a family of first responders with over 15 family members serving. He has been a police officer for over 29 years, including 20 years as an administrator.

In 1998, he accepted a position with the Ripley Police Department where he was a K-9 handler. In July 2020, David Benjamin accepted the position of pastor of the United Methodist Church in Aberdeen, and is also currently serving as the chief of the Aberdeen Police Department.

This year’s ORHF kicked off on Aug. 25 in traditional fashion with the Princess and Queen pageants.

Crowned this year’s ORHF Queen was Clara Jo Brannock, of Russellville. Brannock is a senior at Southern Hills Career and Technical Center. First runner up in the Queen Pageant was Shanee Weatherspoon.

Crowned the 2022 ORHF Princess was Marleana Highfield, of Aberdeen. First runner up in the Princess Pageant was Autumn Pollitt, and second runner up was Alex Davis.

There was also a Ms. Golden Girl Pageant, and crowned ORHF Ms. Golden Girl was Marilyn Berryman. First runner up was Veralu Thornburg, and second runner up was Alice Howe.

Junior Miss Pageant winners were Piper Davis (first), Adelina Purcell (first runner up), and Kylee Highfield (second runner up).

The talent show winner in the 10-17 age group were the singing trio of Kaitlyn Dennis, Brooklyn Fizer, and Haley Dennis.

Talent show winner of the adult division was Drew Osman, of Maysville, KY.

There was also some great live entertainment at this year’s ORHF, as well as raffles and the popular duck race.

Taking first place in the duck race to win the $500 prize was Jean Rickey.

There was also the popular Bob Groh Memorial Car, Truck, and Motorcycle Show taking place at this year’s ORHF.

Baby Show winners included girls 1-2 year old winners Miraya Lawson (first), Raelynn Allums (first runner up), and Iris Mills (second runner up); as well as boys 1-2 year old winners Lennox Fegan (first), Konnlan Kimball (first runner up), and Leyton Groh (second runner up).

The Ohio Rural Heritage Festival Association thanked all those who made this year’s ORHF a success.