I recently had a chance to interview Jerod Michael (new director of student services at Southern Hills Career Technical Center) to discuss his new job, his thoughts on education, and talk about his family.

Michael is no stranger to Brown County, having served the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington schools for five years.

Where did you grown up? “I grew up in Mowrystown and graduated way back in 2003 from Whiteoak.”

Where did you go to college and your first teaching jobs? “After graduation I went to Sinclair in Dayton then finished up my undergrad at Wilmington College with an education degree in Math, Science, and Reading. My first teaching position was at Manchester Local where I taught Science to seventh and eighth graders. I taught and coached for six years. I left Manchester for an opportunity to become Ripley Middle School Principal. I served Ripley for five years in that role.”

Tell us about your time at Ripley Middle School. “I greatly enjoyed my time at Ripley and met a lot of great people that care deeply about the students and community of Ripley. I can definitely say that Ripley has a lot of fantastic teachers, staff, and administrators. When the opportunity of the Student Services Director at the SHCTC came available, my wife (Stacy) and I discussed this possibility, and we agreed that I should apply.”

Why Southern Hills? “The position of Student Services Director is a fantastic position, I get to have my hands in a lot of different aspects of the CTC. I think a good way to categorize my position is to say anything that helps students. If a student needs anything from basic needs to college/career opportunities I’m involved.”

What is your philosophy of Education? “I believe that my educational philosophy fits perfectly here, we all do not start at the same place, but we all can go anywhere from here. I believe this translated not only in academics but also in trades. Working hard does not only belong to one side, its universal.”

Tell our readers about your family. “My wife, Stacy, and I have been married for 11 years, we have two children Teagan (9) and Judson (5). We live in Aberdeen and send our kids to Ripley Elementary. We have been very blessed to have amazing teachers for our kids and absolutely recommend Ripley schools.”