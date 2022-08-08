Pauline Ertel, age 76, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at her home in Mt. Orab, Ohio surrounded by the love of her family. She was born June 13, 1946 in Cambridge, England where she was raised and met an American soldier, David C. Ertel, who would become her husband. Eventually, the family settled in the Cincinnati area; first in Blue Ash where Pauline worked for Tape Products Company before retiring to their home in Mt. Orab.

Pauline was preceded in death by her mother, Winifred Joslin, and son, David C. Ertel. She will be deeply missed by her surviving husband; children, Anthony (Debbie) Ertel and Michael (Karen) Ertel; grandchildren, Tabitha, Brandon, Rachel, Christopher (Sarah), Shawn, and Stacie Ertel; numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family.

She loved shopping, taking walks, country music, and cooking for her loved ones who will always remember her strong character and loving thoughtfulness.

Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon until the time of service at 1:00 PM on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45241. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Park in Evendale. Online condolences may be shared at www.MRFH.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Pauline’s honor are suggested to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network through their website, https://pancreaticcanceraction.org/