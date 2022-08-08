Catherine “Kate” White Garside Crosby, age 98, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away early Thursday morning, August 4, 2022 at her home.

She was born February 25, 1924 in Paris, Kentucky, daughter of the late Albert and Bertha White.

Catherine graduated from Lafayette High School in Lexington, Kentucky – class of 1944. Kate enjoyed puzzles and was a hand quilting expert. Per her request, there will be no viewing. Friends may call at her home after her cremation.

Surviving are her three children, Robert C. Crosby of Chickasha, OK, Marsha (Roy) Booth of Milford and Mowrystown, and Roger J. (Becky) Crosby of Sardinia, twelve grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren & great-great-grandchildren, half-sister, Helen (Don) Godby of Eaton, CO, special granddaughter, Phyllis (Jeff) Booth Crone of Lynchburg, and a special friend, Robert (Kent) Larkin of Leesburg.

In addition to her parents, Catherine was preceded in death by her adopted parents, Matthew and Mary Garside, husband of 50 years, William Robert Crosby, daughter, Linda Hatton, and two great-great-grandsons, Aaron Hatton and Opie Ryan Charles Eichhorn.

Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown, is serving the family.

Contributions may be made to Shriners Children's Ohio, Attn: Development Office One Children's Plaza – 2 West Dayton, OH 45404.