Donna Jean Downing, age 82 of Georgetown, Ohio died Monday, November 1, 2021 at her residence. She was retired as the head cook in the dietary department at the former Brown County General Hospital. She was a member of St. George Catholic Church and the St. George Altar Society. Donna was born April 11, 1939 in Ripley, Ohio the daughter of the late Richard and Juanita (McDaniel) Geschwind. She was also preceded in death by one sister – Rita Planck.

Mrs. Downing is survived by her husband of sixty-three years – Jerry Downing whom she married May 3, 1958; one son – Allen Downing and wife Juanita of Sardinia, Ohio; three daughters – Lisa Patrick and husband Bill of Sardinia, Ohio, Michele Jackson and husband Todd of Washington Court House, Ohio and Denise Downing of Georgetown, Ohio; ten grandchildren – Billy, Jonny, Logan and Connor Patrick, Eric and Adam Sweet, Jesstina and Cecilia Downing, Erica Proffitt and Kelsey Manor; eleven great grandchildren – Kennedy, Lucas and Lindsey Patrick, Cadance Bolar, Jessilyn and Nicholas Sweet, Cameron and Carson Oliver, Jackson and Kinsley Proffitt and Murphy Manor; two great great grandchildren – Clara and Cru Williams; two brothers – David Geschwind and wife Jan of Sun City Center, Florida and B.J. Geschwind of Georgetown, Ohio and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, November 6, 2021 at St. George Catholic Church in Georgetown, Ohio. Rev. Frank Amberger will be the Celebrant. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. – 10:30 A.M. Saturday at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 4540 Cooper Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45242.

