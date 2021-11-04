William Elmo “Moe” Stutz, 87 years old of Feesburg, Ohio, passed away on November 3, 2021. Husband of the late Claudia Barger Stutz. He is survived by his children: Carolyn (David) Books, Brenda Lynn (The late Ray) Wiersema, Brian (Tabithe) Stutz and the late Dwayne Smokey Stutz and Mark Bull Stutz. 11 Grandchildren. 2 Great-Grandchildren. 3 Brothers: Hubert Stutz and the late Harry Stutz and Howard Stutz. 3 Sisters: Florence Staggs, Dollis Blessing and the late Betty Rudd. Numerous Nieces, Nephews, other family and Friends. Member of the American Legion. Funeral Services with Military Honors, will be at the Charles H McIntyre Funeral Home, 323 N. Union Street, Felicity, Ohio, 45120, on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 12:00 PM. Visitation will also be on Monday, November 8, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, also at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Laurel Cemetery, Laurel, Ohio. Please visit our webpage to leave condolences www.charleshmcintyrefuneralhome.com.