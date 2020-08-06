Thelma Lindsey, 93

Thelma Lucille Lindsey, age 93 of Georgetown, Ohio died Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the Villa Georgetown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Georgetown, Ohio. She was a stitcher for the former Shozees Shoe Company. Thelma was born February 13, 1927 in Brown County, Ohio the daughter of the late William Wright and Edith Rue (Tumbleson) Seip. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Audrey Virgil Lindsey in 1996, one son – Gary Lindsey in 2005, two great grandchildren – James and Megan, one sister – Emma Jane Seip and five brothers – Russell, Marshall, Chuck, Harold and Paul Seip.

Mrs. Lindsey is survived by two sons – David Earl Lindsey and wife Joyce of Hamersville, Ohio and Jimmy Lee Lindsey and wife Robin of Georgetown, Ohio; seven grandchildren – Johanna, Melissa, Elizabeth, Amber, Laura, Kim and Kevin; ten great grandchildren – Jacob, Madeleine, Jonah, Elija, Rebecca, Reese, Connor, Corrin, Logan and Dallas; three brothers – John Seip and wife Barb, Donald Seip and wife Ann and Earl Seip and wife Connie all of Georgetown, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, there will be no services. Inurnment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.