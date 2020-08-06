Dickie Wisby, age 73 of Hamersville, OH passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at the University Hospital in Cincinnati. He was born August 24, 1946 in Clermont County, OH the son of the late Clarence and Clara Louise (Pride) Wisby. He was a machinist and a member of the F & AM in Felicity, and Fraternal Order of Eagles #2293 in Georgetown.

Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by sister, Shirley Schadle.

Dickie is survived by his loving wife of almost 54 years, Garnett “Deanie” Wisby of Hamersville, 1 son, Danny and wife Sharon of Felicity, special nephew, Jimmy Patrick of Georgetown, 2 brothers, Walter “Steve Wisby and wife Lanie of Georgetown, KY, Tony Williams and wife Jenny of Hamersville, 1 sister, Faye Carver and husband Wendell of Decatur and many other nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, there will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 12:00 – 4:00 PM at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge #2293 in Georgetown. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family at the Tate Twp Cemetery.

The Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville is serving the family.

Questions call Meeker Funeral Home at 937-377-4182.