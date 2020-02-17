Ruth Elizabeth Liggett, age 101 of Hamersville, Ohio died Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. She was a homemaker and a member of the Georgetown Church of Christ. She was born March 15, 1918 in Brooksville, Kentucky the daughter of the late John Thornton and Katherine (Welte) McCracken. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Carl W. Liggett in 2008, whom she married February 17, 1944; six brothers and four sisters.

Mrs. Liggett is survived by one son – Doug Carter and wife Joyce of Georgetown, Ohio; one daughter – Pam Taylor and husband Steve of Cold Spring, Kentucky; four grandchildren – Brent Carter and wife Janet, John Carter and wife Cynthia, Rachel Bishop and husband Scott and Rebecca Carter; ten great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Jason Galley will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Monday at the church. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Nigeria Mission West Africa, Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown OH 45121.

