Ruby Catherine Hardyman, age 83 of Ripley, Ohio died Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the Hospice of Hope Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville, Kentucky. She was retired from the Brown County Auditor’s Office, a member of the Red Oak Presbyterian Church and the Order of the Eastern Star Russellville Chapter, director of the River Valley Cloggers, lifetime member of the Ohio Valley Antique Machinery Association and the Old Car Friends Club. Ruby was born November 8, 1936 in Flemingsburg, Kentucky the daughter of the late Henry and Nellie (Evans) Claypool. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life of 62 years, Norville Hardyman in 2017, three brothers – Billy, Charles and Wilbert Claypool and two sisters – Ethel Rice and Leola Wagner.

Mrs. Hardyman is survived by three children – Dan Hardyman and wife Patty of Georgetown, Ohio, Mark Hardyman and wife Kathy of Russellville, Ohio and Shari Shafer and husband Carl of Georgetown, Ohio; special young man – John Gates and wife Theresa of Ripley, Ohio; six grandchildren – Nathan Hardyman and wife Angie of Georgetown, Ohio, Jason Hardyman and wife Nichole of Bethel, Ohio, Carrie Hardyman and special friend Dave Eversole of Longwood, Florida, Allison Garbutt and husband Ron of Georgetown, Ohio, Erick Shafer of Amelia, Ohio and Zachary Hardyman and special friend Cheyenne Jayne of Georgetown, Ohio; six great grandchildren and her source of constant joy- Aiden, Alexis, Connor and Carly Hardyman, Kayla Hallwood and Elijah Garbutt; two brothers – Gene Claypool of Xenia, Ohio and Carl Claypool of Hamersville, Ohio; two sisters – Joyce Becraft and husband Ray and Wanda Griffith and husband Ron all of Georgetown, Ohio and many bothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Rev. Ron Garbutt will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Thursday at the church. Interment will be in the Red Oak Cemetery near Ripley, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to any of the following:

Red Oak Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 193, Ripley, Ohio 45167

Georgetown Fire & EMS, 301 South Main Street, Georgetown, Ohio 45121

Ripley Fire & EMS, 337 Main Street, Ripley, Ohio 45167

Russellville Fire & EMS, 126 West South Street, Russellville, Ohio 45168

Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Kentucky 41056

