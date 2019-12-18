Lady Broncos rise to 3-1 in SBAAC American Div.

Western Brown’s Emma Sams delivers a pass while being trapped by Goshen defenders. (Photo by Garth Shanklin, Champion Media) -

The Western Brown Lady Broncos stand at a record of 3-1 in the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division after topping the Goshen Lady Warriors and the Batavia Lady Bulldogs in recent league games.

The Lady Broncos were on the road at Goshen High School on Dec. 5, dominating the hardwood for a 81-30 victory over the home standing Lady Warriors.

The Lady Broncos led by only two points (9-7) at the end of the first quarter, but exploded in the second quarter to outscore the Lady Warriors 30-3 in the frame to hold a 39-10 lead at halftime break.

“They have an excellent coaching staff, and they totally switched styles from last year,” said Western Brown head coach Tim Chadwell. “They have to make the game hectic with a lot of trapping. The kids played so hard. We talked about it, and it kind of caught us off guard until we got adjusted a little bit and started solving it. That first quarter was all them.”

The full court defensive pressure put on by the Lady Broncos in the second quarter helped to spark the big Western Brown run.

“We started scoring so we could get into it,” Chadwell said of his Lady Broncos’ full-court press. “We have some really good guards that can really ‘D’ it up, they just really get after it. They made it tough on [Goshen].”

The Lady Broncos went on to outscore Goshen 42-20 in the second half to cap off the 51-point victory.

Western Brown’s senior center Emma Sams led the way in scoring for the Lady Broncos with 17 points.

Western Brown’s junior guard Baylee Jones finished with 15 points, and senior Lady Bronco guard Gracie Fischer shot for 12 points in the Dec. 5 win.

Western Brown’s senior forward Allie Buttree shot for nine points to go along with eight rebounds.

“I thought our bigs played well,” said Chadwell. “We had a size advantage and we really took advantage of that.”

Western Brown’s bench contributed a total of 28 points in the Dec. 5 win, an outstanding team effort for the Lady Broncos.

The Lady Broncos upped their league mark to 3-1 with their 60-47 win at home against the visiting Batavia Lady Bulldogs on Dec. 16.

The Lady Broncos held a 29-24 lead at halftime and went on to outscore the Bulldogs 31-23 in the second half for the 13-point victory.

Leading the Lady Broncos in scoring was sophomore guard Becky Roblero-Solis, who came off the Western Brown bench to score 13 points, sinking three shots from beyond the arc and connecting on four-of-six attempts from the foul line.

Sams recorded a double-double in the Dec. 16 win with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Jones finished with eight points while pulling down seven rebounds and dishing out five assists.

Buttree shot for eight points to go along with eight rebounds and three assists.

Western Brown’s junior guard Madison Flischel and freshman guard Cayla Enzweiler finished with seven points each.

The Lady Broncos are scheduled to face West Clermont in a non-league game on the road, Dec. 19.

