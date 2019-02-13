Martha (Sissy) Mitchell, 86

Martha (Sissy) Mitchell age 86 of Sardinia, Ohio, formerly of Ripley, passed away Sunday February 10, 2019 at her residence. She was born July 14, 1932 in Fleming County, KY the daughter of the late Nat and Molley (Hawkins) Bailey. She was a homemaker.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Gerald Mitchell, 1 son, Douglas Mitchell, and 1 daughter, Beverly Jan Mitchell, 1 sister, Linda Greene, sister in law, Delores Bailey and brother in law, Bill Horton.

Sissy is survived by 2 sons; Michael Mitchell of Bainbridge, OH and Jeffrey Mitchell of Frankford, OH, 4 daughters; Kathy Bushong of Russellville, Lana Carol Fritsch of Batavia, Natalie Via of Sardinia and Jennifer Back of Buford, 1 brother, Stanley (Buster) Bailey of Ewing, KY, 1 sister, Janice Horton of Ewing, KY, brother in law, David Greene of Maysville, KY, 11 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held Friday February 15, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Red Oak 1st Presbyterian Church under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Jonathan Back will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Red Oak Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Crossroads Hospice, 4380 Glendale-Milford Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45242.

www.meekerfuneralhomes.com

937-377-4182.