Lady Warriors earn SHAC Gold Ball

It was Southern Hills Athletic Conference high school girls’ hoop action at its finest on Feb. 4 as the Eastern Brown Lady Warriors ventured to Lynchburg-Clay High School for a thrilling league contest between two skilled teams.

A 12-0 start in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play put the Lady Warriors just one win away, but they needed a road win over the Lady Mustangs to secure sole possession of the SHAC Division I Title and earn the Gold Ball that’s only awarded to teams that finish perfect in conference play.

A poor start in the first quarter of the rivalry game on Monday left Eastern in a hole, but the Lady Warriors battled back in the second quarter and held on for a 42-41 victory to claim another SHAC Gold Ball for the Eastern Brown High School trophy case.

“I will say they were more motivated for the fact that we lost three or four or five good seniors and three of them played a lot of quality minutes. They still had something to prove. They still remember their junior high years, so to speak, where they struggled and maybe played .500 in their league. One of them brought that up in the locker room and I capitalized on that. That was a big deal,” said Eastern coach Kevin Pickerill.

“Our composure late in the game found a way to get that job done and get that gold ball,” added Pickerill. “Yeah, I think they were a little extra motivated, especially coming into your biggest rival’s house and finding a way to get it done. It probably put a little more icing and power and go to it.”

A reverse layup from Morgan Reynolds gave Eastern a 42-37 lead with 2:14 to play, but, following a timeout, Logan Binkley got her only two points on the night to make it a one-possession game. Two free throws from Lynchburg-Clay standout Peyton Scott got the Lady Mustangs within one with just over a minute remaining, but they wouldn’t get any closer.

Camryn Pickerill was fouled after Eastern inbounded the ball. She missed the front end of the one-and-one, but came up with her own rebound to keep possession in Eastern’s favor. A travel was called on Morgan Reynolds with 43.1 seconds left to give Lynchburg-Clay back the ball with a chance to take the lead.

After advancing the ball past midcourt and taking a timeout, the Lady Mustangs couldn’t find a shot and took another break to draw up a play with 26.4 seconds remaining. After a miss on what would have been the go-ahead shot, Lynchburg-Clay grabbed the offensive rebound, but a travel was called after trying to force the ball back inside to Binkley.

Alexa Pennington was fouled immediately after the Lady Warriors got the ball in play and went to the line, where her shot bounced off the front of the rim and into the hands of Scott, who charged down the court with under five seconds remaining and dished the ball to Zoe Fittro, who was unable to get a clean shot off with Pickerill closing her out to preserve the one-point Eastern victory and the Lady Warriors’ perfect record in conference play.

“I said, ‘Well, I’m going to get a chewing from Kevin,’” said Pennington. “Even though I missed that free throw, I was confident in my teammates and the people around me that we were still going to get another stop.”

Scott found the basket early, scoring 10 of the Lady Mustangs 11 points in the first quarter to help her team to a five-point lead at the end of the period.

The Lady Mustangs maintained the lead through most of the second quarter behind the play of Scott, who reached the 2,000-point mark in her high school career on a free throw midway through the frame. She’d finish the half with 18 points and the game with 26, but was limited to just two free throws in the fourth quarter. Eastern was able to hold her scoreless in the fourth quarter in the 46-43 victory earlier in the season.

“I feel like our kids do a good job of just harassing her enough that physically we bother her and at the end it’s going to be an issue, we hope. I mean, good players find a way to get it done and she’s a great – not a good – she’s a great player,” said Pickerill. “She’s one of the best that’s come through this league I’m sure. I feel like we just kind of wear her down and we double her and she gives it up and a lot of times we keep her from getting it back, and a lot of times that limits the shots she gets in that quarter.”

The Lady Warriors started to play their brand of basketball and attacked the paint with Allison Malott, Mackenzie Gloff and Alexa Pennington, who combined for 12 of the team’s 18 points in the period. A free throw from Malott tied the game, 21-21, with 13.2 seconds left in the half. Malott’s second attempt missed the mark, but an offensive rebound was kicked out to Juanita Frost, who knocked down a 3-pointer to give Eastern the lead at the break.

“I had my teammates picking me up, telling me to shake it off,” said Malott, who had five points in the second quarter after being limited to two in the first. “I just listen to my teammates most of the time and I cleared my head and played.”

Alexa Pennington put in a shot to start the scoring in the third quarter. It turned into a 7-2 Eastern run, capped off with a triple from the senior that’s headed to Eastern Kentucky University next year.

Lynchburg-Clay finished the period with six of the final eight points to cut the Lady Warriors’ lead to two at 33-31, however, before Eastern was able to extend the lead back out to as many as five points on the Reynolds reverse with 2:14 to play.

Pennington lead the Lady Warriors with 15 points, while Malott had nine and Gloff had seven. Eastern improves to 20-2 overall and will now wait for their first postseason game on Feb. 16 at Valley High School, where they’ll face the winner of the first round game between Piketon and South Webster.

Scott finished with 26 points and Chelsea Hart added eight in the loss. Lynchburg-Clay falls to 16-3 overall and 10-2 in SHAC play.

Eastern's Alexa Pennington fires off a shot from three-point range in the Lady Warriors' win at Lynchburg.