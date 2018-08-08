Charles “Chuck” Bolin, 72, died Sunday, August 5, 2018.

He as born November 1, 1945 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

He served in the Army, Army Reserves and National Guard.

Chuck was a long time member of Bible Baptist Church in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

He has been a member of Cherry Street Baptist Church, Springfield, Missouri for the past five years.

Chuck was well known for his corny jokes and sarcasm. He loved Jesus, his family, fishing, restoring cars and wood working.

Chuck was preceded in death by his father, Ormal Bolin, mother, Pauline Walls and sister, Geri Joachimi.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Ginny; five children, Rick (Mary) Bolin, Troy (Lecia) Bolin, Marc Bolin, Kevin Bolin, and Amanda (John) Marshall; sixteen grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and four sisters, Rhonda Schulte, Margaret Felts, Joyce Hamblin, and Denie (Ray) Jostworth.

Funeral service to be held 11:30 am on Friday, August 10 at Greenlawn Funeral Home East. Visitation 9:30-11:30am. Burial immediately following the service with full military honors at Missouri Veterans Cemetery.