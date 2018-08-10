Ronald Keith Dean, 77 years old of New Richmond, Ohio, passed away on Friday, August 10, 2018, at his Home. He is survived by his Wife of 58 years: Betty Lou Rudd Dean. 3 Daughters: Melinda (Patrick) Linnemann, Sheila (Tom) Noel and Amy Beth (Tim) Forbes. 4 Grandchildren: Jennifer (Chris) Gregory, Sarah (Gabe) Armendariz, Rachel (Zachary) Newman and Brandon (Amber) Noel. Step-Grandchildren: Nick (Cheryl) Cummins and Kirtus Forbes. 6 Great-Grandchildren: Mya Gregory, Hudson Gregory, Kate Noel, Knox Noel, Henry Armendariz and Arthur Armendariz. Step-Great-Grandchildren: Ryleigh Cummins, Skyler Cummins, Camden Cummins and Landon Forbes. 1 Sister: Dixie (Jim) Ast. Numerous Nieces, Nephews and friends. Member of the Felicity United Methodist church and Felicity Lodge #102 F&AM. Masonic Services will be at the Felicity United Methodist Church, 421 Walnut St., Felicity, Ohio, 45120 on Friday, August 17, 2018 at 12:00 Noon, with funeral services to follow. Visitation will also be on Friday, August 17, 2018 from 11:00 Am to 12:00 Noon, also at the church. Arrangements by the Charles H. McIntyre Funeral Home, 323 Union St., Felicity, Ohio 45120. Memorials may be made to: Felicity United Methodist Church or Hospice of Cincinnati, East. Please visit our webpage to leave condolences for the family: www.charleshmcintyrefuneralhome.com.