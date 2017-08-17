Lady Broncos out to defend league title SHAC holds volleyball preview Lady Warriors packed with experience, talent for 2017 fall soccer campaign Georgetown’s Sininger off to excellent start for 2017 golf season New response team for overdoses Drugged driving becoming a bigger problem Danny F Dickson Eva J Smith Michael R Stewart Sr Charles McRoberts III Marsha B Thigpen Michael L Chinn William A Coyne Jr Woman found dead in Ripley A girl’s life on the gridiron Rockets face G-Men in preseason scrimmage 13th annual Bronco 5K Run and Fitness Walk draws a crowd William C Latham Four charged in overdose death Underage felonies strain county system Fayetteville looks forward to 2018 celebration Russellville council discusses underground tanks in village Marilyn A Wren Larry E Carter Virginia L McQuitty Practices get underway for fall sports Jays soon to begin quest for SHAC title Western Brown to hold Meet the Teams Night and OHSAA parent meeting Aug. 8 Norville F Hardyman Carol J Tracy James Witt Hundreds of Narcan doses used in 2016 Heavy weekend rain causes flooding and damaged roads Child Focus hosts Chamber of Commerce meeting Mary F McElroy Broncos out to defend SBAAC American Division soccer title Bronco 5K to take place Aug. 5 EHS volleyball team ready for new season Michael C Cooper Raymond Mays Harry E Smittle Jr Mary A Flaugher Western Brown’s Leto excels in Australia Rockets ready for 1st season in SBAAC Paddling, hiking activities available at Ohio State Parks SB Warriors get set to hit gridiron for 2nd year of varsity football Scotty W Johnson Glenna V Moertle Ricky L Hoffer Ruth E Ward David A Watson Janet L Dotson Vilvie S King Steven C Utter Cropper joins Fallis at Bethel-Tate Local kids find success in world of martial arts 13th annual Bronco 5K Run and Fitness Walk set for Aug. 5 Teams compete in memory of Randy Fulton Mike W Smith Roger Helton David A Borders Timothy E Argenbright Joseph W Sherrill Frances K Pedigo Cecil N Graham Sawyers charged in sex for heroin plot Group demands changes at ELSD Blanche Malblanc Pauline L Kirk Over 70 take part in 11th Joe Myers 5K Classic Lions Club 4th of July Festival brings outdoor fun to Ripley ODNR reminds visitors to swim safe this summer Changes in high school track and field/cross country rules include school issued and approved uniforms Betty L Philpott Judy B Williams Billie J Russell Remembering Ravye 25 attend volleyball camp in Fayetteville Western Brown hosts Pee Wee Football Camp Eugene L Baumann Kids enjoy a ‘Touch-a-Truck’ event in Mt. Orab New police chief takes over in Fayetteville BC Chamber moving forward on 2017 SummerFest Two killed in wrong way crash in Mt. Orab Jack Hamilton Charles L Glover Maxine M Stires Western Brown youth basketball camps a success Leto to represent Team USA in Australia Broncos hard at work in preparation for fall season Eastern approves bowling team Phyllis Ruth Lois A Manley Eddie L Carr Thomas L Carnahan Cameron Barkley Walter J McGee Gary J Graham George D Johnson Walter F Crawford Jr
Lady Broncos out to defend league title

The Western Brown Lady Broncos take the court this season to defend their Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division title. Photo by Terry W. Setty Photography


Western Brown in search of 11th SBAAC American Division volleyball title in 12 years – 

By Wade Linville – 

The Western Brown Lady Broncos take the court this season with hopes of repeating as the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division volleyball champions after edging out the New Richmond Lady Lions to claim last year’s league crown.
This year’s Lady Broncos, headed once again by coach Carla Fite, are looking to earn the Western Brown volleyball program its 11th SBAAC American Division championship over the past 12 years, and with an experienced and very skilled crew of players on the return, you can expect them to be among the strongest competitors in the conference.
“We have looked pretty good at our scrimmages. We have been working hard in practice on what we need to focus on this season,” Fite said of this year’s squad. “Team chemistry is coming along, and I am looking forward to see how this team continues to grow. A great group of girls this season!”
Among the key players on the return is senior Mary Sizer, who earned SBAAC American Division Co-Player of the Year honors as a junior last fall.
Sizer, in addition to making the SBAAC American Division First Team last season, was also named to the Southwest District First Team. During her junior season, Sizer led team in digs with 466 and holds the Western Brown career record in digs with 1,163.
Among the other key players on the return for the Lady Broncos are seniors Tessa Pinkerton and Emily Cooper, both SBAAC American Division First Team all-stars from last season.
Pinkerton, as an outside hitter, led the team in kills last season and broke the Western Brown single-season record in kills with 311. In addition to earning SBAAC American Division First Team honors, Pinkerton was also named to the Southwest District Second Team.
Cooper, a setter, broke the Western Brown assists record for a single season with 739 last year, and in addition to SBAAC American Division First Team honors she was also named to the Southwest District Third Team.
Last year’s Lady Broncos finished with an overall record of 17-7.
Fite is back for her 10th year of coaching and her seventh year as head coach of the Western Brown Lady Broncos. In her 10 years of coaching she has compiled an overall coaching record of 144 wins and only 61 losses.
Fite was excited about the new look of the SBAAC with Wilmington, Clinton Massie, and East Clinton joining the conference this year.
“It will be good competition for the SBC,” Fite said of the changes in the conference.
Also taking the court for the Western Brown varsity volleyball squad this season are seniors Karley Cornett, Rachel Kuttler, Cana Kleemeyer, Sam Green, Rylie Young, and Riese Peters; and juniors Lexi Wallace, Morgan Back, Lizzy Black, and Carson Jones.
The Lady Broncos were scheduled to venture to Clermont Northeastern High School on Aug. 19 after facing off against Madeira on Aug. 17, and they are back on their home court Tuesday, Aug. 22 to host Little Miami.

