Lady Broncos out to defend league title



Western Brown in search of 11th SBAAC American Division volleyball title in 12 years –

By Wade Linville –

The Western Brown Lady Broncos take the court this season with hopes of repeating as the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division volleyball champions after edging out the New Richmond Lady Lions to claim last year’s league crown.

This year’s Lady Broncos, headed once again by coach Carla Fite, are looking to earn the Western Brown volleyball program its 11th SBAAC American Division championship over the past 12 years, and with an experienced and very skilled crew of players on the return, you can expect them to be among the strongest competitors in the conference.

“We have looked pretty good at our scrimmages. We have been working hard in practice on what we need to focus on this season,” Fite said of this year’s squad. “Team chemistry is coming along, and I am looking forward to see how this team continues to grow. A great group of girls this season!”

Among the key players on the return is senior Mary Sizer, who earned SBAAC American Division Co-Player of the Year honors as a junior last fall.

Sizer, in addition to making the SBAAC American Division First Team last season, was also named to the Southwest District First Team. During her junior season, Sizer led team in digs with 466 and holds the Western Brown career record in digs with 1,163.

Among the other key players on the return for the Lady Broncos are seniors Tessa Pinkerton and Emily Cooper, both SBAAC American Division First Team all-stars from last season.

Pinkerton, as an outside hitter, led the team in kills last season and broke the Western Brown single-season record in kills with 311. In addition to earning SBAAC American Division First Team honors, Pinkerton was also named to the Southwest District Second Team.

Cooper, a setter, broke the Western Brown assists record for a single season with 739 last year, and in addition to SBAAC American Division First Team honors she was also named to the Southwest District Third Team.

Last year’s Lady Broncos finished with an overall record of 17-7.

Fite is back for her 10th year of coaching and her seventh year as head coach of the Western Brown Lady Broncos. In her 10 years of coaching she has compiled an overall coaching record of 144 wins and only 61 losses.

Fite was excited about the new look of the SBAAC with Wilmington, Clinton Massie, and East Clinton joining the conference this year.

“It will be good competition for the SBC,” Fite said of the changes in the conference.

Also taking the court for the Western Brown varsity volleyball squad this season are seniors Karley Cornett, Rachel Kuttler, Cana Kleemeyer, Sam Green, Rylie Young, and Riese Peters; and juniors Lexi Wallace, Morgan Back, Lizzy Black, and Carson Jones.

The Lady Broncos were scheduled to venture to Clermont Northeastern High School on Aug. 19 after facing off against Madeira on Aug. 17, and they are back on their home court Tuesday, Aug. 22 to host Little Miami.