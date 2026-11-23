Paul Baumann, 87, of Mont Clare, Pennsylvania, passed away on November 6, 2026. Born on September 8, 1939, Paul grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio, and carried the warmth and steadiness of his Ohio roots with him throughout his life.

Paul’s greatest blessing was his family. He shared 65 loving years of marriage with his beloved wife, Judith (Rinschler) Baumann. Together they built a life rooted in devotion, faith in one another, and a home always open to the people they loved.

Those who knew Paul will remember for his quick sense of humor his generous heart. He was a man who showed his love not only in words but in the countless ways he cared for his family day after day.

Paul is survived by his wife of 65 years, Judith; his son, Jeff Baumann; his daughter, Julie Billups (Rick); and his cherished grandchildren, Rachael Billups and Spencer Baumann-Erb. He was preceded in death by his son, Mark Baumann-Erb. Ron Baumann-Erb (Jason), Mark’s husband, remains a beloved part of the Baumann family.

Service details: A celebration of Paul’s life will be held on December 5, 2026 at 11 a.m. at St Mary’s Arnheim, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Heart.org or DSACO.net.