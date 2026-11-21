A new chapter in Ripley’s history began Friday, Nov. 6, as village officials, state officials and community members gathered for the ribbon cutting and dedication of Freedom Landing, a major riverfront revitalization project designed to enhance public access to the Ohio River while celebrating the community’s rich heritage.

The ribbon cutting ceremony took place at 9 a.m. and the dedication ceremony, held at 6:30 p.m., marked the official opening of a transformed riverfront destination that brings together recreation, community gathering spaces and historical recognition of Ripley’s significant role in the Underground Railroad.

The more than $16 million project represents a substantial investment in the village’s future, creating a welcoming public space for residents and visitors while strengthening connections between downtown Ripley and the Ohio River.

Freedom Landing features an amphitheater, event lawn, festival space, public walkways, splash pad, concessions, restrooms, improved pedestrian access, and the new Freedom Landing Boat Dock.

It was Ripley resident and retired educator, Jane Zachman, leading the grant writing process for the new Freedom Landing Boat Dock.

It’s a project that’s been in the works for a number of years, dating back to when Zachman attended a council meeting to discuss the idea of a new boat dock and explain how grant funds were available for such a project.

The development also includes Freedom Plaza, a centerpiece of the project that highlights the village’s historic legacy.

Among the most prominent features is the 30-foot Freedom Beacon, which stands as a symbol of freedom and remembrance along the riverfront. The plaza also includes the Freedom Monument and historical markers honoring the individuals who helped enslaved people escape to freedom through the Underground Railroad.

Ripley holds a special place in the history of the Underground Railroad, serving as a significant crossing point for freedom seekers escaping slavery in Kentucky across the Ohio River. The village was home to prominent abolitionists, including John Rankin and John Parker, whose courageous efforts helped make Ripley an important stop along the route to freedom.

The Freedom Landing project seeks to preserve and share that history while providing modern amenities for community gatherings, festivals, entertainment and outdoor recreation.

The redevelopment also improves pedestrian connections between Front Street, downtown businesses and the waterfront, helping create a more accessible and visitor-friendly community.

Among those speaking during the Nov. 6 ribbon cutting ceremony and evening dedication were project manager Doug McDonald, Ohio State Representatives Adam Bird and Justin Pizzulli, James Settles, as well as Ripley Mayor Travis Arnett and Ripley Village Council President Charles Poole.

“It’s a connection between our past and our future. It’s a place where history can be remembered, where families can come together, where children can play, where friendships can grow, and where visitors can experience everything that makes Ripley special,” said Arnett. “It’s a place that reminds us that even a small village can accomplish extraordinary things when people share a common vision.”

“My hope is that whenever someone sees that beacon shining along the Ohio River, they’ll be reminded that freedom is precious, courage matters, and hope can shine even in the darkest of times,” Arnett added. “And I hope it reminds every resident of this village that our greatest days don’t have to be behind us. They can still be ahead of us, because while Ripley has a remarkable past, I believe with all my heart that we also have an incredible future. We may be a small town on the banks of the Ohio River, but we have something that money can’t buy and construction projects alone can’t create…we have heart, we have pride, and we have people who genuinely care about this community.”

Supported through Ohio’s Appalachian Community Grant Program and the Wonderful Waterfronts Initiative, the project is part of a broader effort to revitalize Ohio River communities, encourage tourism and support economic development.

With the ribbon cutting and dedication now complete, Freedom Landing stands as both a tribute to Ripley’s historic legacy and a new gathering place for generations to come.

Singing during the Freedom Landing dedication ceremony was Ripley’s own Harriett Groh, and raising the flag for the evening ceremony was the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington High School JROTC Color Guard.

Providing live entertainment on the evening of Nov. 6 was local band Shuffle.

The riverfront transformation offers the village an opportunity to celebrate its past while looking toward a future of increased recreation, tourism and community engagement along the Ohio River.