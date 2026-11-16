Isabelle Baker, age 98, of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Sunday, November 8, 2026 at the Villa Georgetown Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Georgetown, Ohio. She was born June 28, 1928 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late Frank and Hester (Toler) Baker. Isebelle was a housekeeper. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her companion – Earl Nash; four brothers – Joe King Baker, Frank Baker, Jr., Daniel Baker and Ray H. Baker and two sisters – Lucille Reaves and Loretta Baker.

Ms. Baker is survived by three nieces – Linda Atwood, Jacqueline Baker and Addie Burrage all of Dayton, Ohio; one nephew – Joseph Reaves of Dayton, Ohio; two great nephews – Dennis Reaves and Raymond Baker and several great great nieces and nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Friday, November 20, 2026 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Rev. Sheila Jones will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Friday. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.