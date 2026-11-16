Betty Louise Jones, age 90, died on November 10, 2026. She was born on August 17, 1936, in Georgetown, Ohio, the daughter of Victor Courts Henise and Lucille (Tucker).

Betty Louise Henise was united in marriage to Donald Lee Jones on June 14, 1958. Donald was her devoted husband and best friend for over 60 years and died on September 4, 2018. To this union was born a daughter Joni Jones who was born on January 8, 1966, and died on January 15, 1966.

Betty worked in Cincinnati, Ohio for Kemper Thomas, Allis Chalmers, and the Fusite Division of Emerson Electric, until 1987. She enjoyed motorhome traveling in all the states and living in Sebring, Florida after retiring.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Joni, her husband Donald Lee Jones, brother Karl Edward Henise, brothers-in-law Jack Hood, Ronald Knoche, & William Lee Holton; sisters-in law Joyce Ann Holton, Caryl Hood, & Beatrice Henise; nephew William Jeff Holton.

She leaves to mourn her passing her nieces Theresa Lynn Miles & Alan – Goose Creek, S.C. and Leslie Ann Kelly & Keith – Johns Island, S.C.; grandnieces Karlee & Logan; grandnephew Dillon; sisters-in law Kathryn and Ron Johnson, Marilyn and Richard Kirk and Linda Knoche; nephews & nieces and other relatives and friends.

She will be sadly missed by all.

One in love, one in friendship true;

One in hope, one in spirit too.

One in faith that God will care for you,

Till we meet together again.

There will be no services. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is servicing the family.