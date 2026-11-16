Bette Sue Ellis, 85, of Xenia, Ohio, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2026 at her home. She was a library tech at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio, a member of the Peace Lutheran Church in Arnheim, Ohio and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Jamestown, Ohio. Mrs. Ellis was born May 14, 1941, in Maysville, Kentucky the daughter of the late John R. and Melvina (Smith) Penny. She was also preceded in death by her husband – John D. Ellis and her brother – Steve Penny.

Mrs. Ellis is survived by two sons – John David Ellis of Jamestown, Ohio and Jeffrey Dale Ellis of Kentucky; one granddaughter – Emily Ellis of Jamestown, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 P.M. Thursday, November 19, 2026 at the Peace Lutheran Church in Arnheim, Ohio. Pastor Laura Shreffler will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:30 P.M. Thursday, at the church. Interment will follow the funeral service in Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Arnheim, Ohio.

Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: http://www.cahallfuneralhomes.com