Diana Keener Schwartz, 94 years old, of Bethel, Ohio passed away on November 6, 2026 in Batavia, Ohio. Diana was born June 16, 1932, In Cincinnati, the Daughter of the late Louis and Bertha Schubert Keener. In Addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Judge Louis J. Schwartz, in 1996.

Mrs. Schwartz is survived by four children: Kathleen (Patrick) Gregory, Daria (David) Ross, Stephen (Cindy) Schwartz and Elaine Schwartz.

She is also survived by Six Grandchildren: Laura (Chad) Cogswell, Devon (Adam) Schenker, Christopher (Jennifer) Gregory, Austin Schwartz, Dustin (Abby) Ross, Dawn (Ryan) Morgan and many Great-Grandchildren.

Diana was raised in St. Bernard, attending grade and high school. After her marriage she continued her education, attending summa cum laude from the University of Cincinnati, with three degrees. With her husband’s death in 1996, she retired from teaching in Felicity Franklin Schools. Her interest in gardening. History, genealogy and politics resulted in a life full of service in her community and traveling to many foreign countries in Europe and the Pacific areas.

Gardening, growing specimen flowers and entering flower shows was her passion, At one time she was president of one garden club and a member of another and worked with junior garden clubs as an advisor.

She was one of the original incorporators of the Clermont County Historical Society, serving as an early president and continuing as a life member. Her work with the Clermont County League of Woman Voters led to her appointment as the first woman to be appointed to the Clermont County Board of Health, resulting in her efforts to enforce meat inspections in Groceries throughout the county.

Because of her love of history, she was approached in 1957 to become a junior member of the Beech Forest Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, in Williamsburg. While a junior member she was the recipient of two historical awards in American History, and was appointed to serve as trustee on the Board of the State Society DAR of the Christina Waldschmidt House and Museum in Camp Dennison. She also served as a Ohio State DAR Page and was the Chairman of the (Historic Old Clermont, Grant’s Native Soil,” a DAR project of a series of slides depicting historical sites in the County, which was later incorporated into a bus tour of Clermont County Historical Sites.

After Beech Forest Chapter dissolved, she joined the Taliaferro Chapter, NSDAR, Georgetown, serving as historian, vice regent and regent. Being a strong supporter of all Veterans Groups, she was a life member of the Felicity V.F.W. Auxiliary and the Bethel American Legion Auxiliary, and with her chapter members was a volunteer in the Ohio Veterans Home, Georgetown.

Her many associations included membership and active support in the Association of University Woman, a Life Member in the Delhi Township Historical Society, The Hamilton County Genealogical Society, Brown County Genealogy Society, Daughters of the War of 1812, Colonial Dames of the 17th Century, First Families of Hamilton County Ohio, and Served as president of the Bethel Historical Society.

Private Funeral services were arranged by the Charles H McIntyre Funeral Home, 323 North Union Street, Felicity, Ohio, 45120 Burial will be at the Tate Township Cemetery, Bethel, Ohio.