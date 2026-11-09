Deborah “Debbie” Ann Whisman, 77

Deborah “Debbie” Ann Whisman, age 77, of Hamersville, Ohio passed away Monday, October 5, 2026 at her residence. She was born July 16, 1949 in Cincinnati, Ohio the youngest child born to the late John and Margret (Neu) Silman. Debbie was a deeply caring and loving woman who had a heart for everyone she met. She believed that every person was equal and worthy of kindness and she often put the needs of others before her own. Throughout her life, she found countless ways to serve and care for those around her. In her early years, Debbie worked as a secretary for the Keebler Company in Cincinnati, Ohio. Later, she took over the office responsibilities for her husband Tom’s building company, helping support his work and their family. She also gave generously of her time, volunteering with special needs children at Alverda Reed Elementary School in Georgetown, Ohio and at the former Brown County General Hospital Gift Shop. Her faith was an important part of Debbie’s life. She was a faithful member of Hamersville Baptist Church, where she played the organ on Sunday mornings and sang in the Community Choir. Her giving spirit reached far beyond the church walls. When Tom built the Bethel Fire House in Bethel, Ohio, Debbie lovingly made homemade pies each week for the firefighters. Even during the Blizzard of 1977-1978, she was out helping her Brownie troop sell Girl Scout cookies. Debbie was always giving of herself, whether preparing meals for church fellowship gatherings, baking for others, volunteering her time, or simply being there when someone needed a helping hand. She never gave with the expectation of receiving anything in return. Helping others was simply who she was. Debbie experienced her share of pain and loss throughout her life, but through every difficult season, she remained strong in her faith. She fought a hard fight and never lost her trust in God. Her kindness, generosity, unwavering faith and loving spirit will forever remain in the hearts of all who were blessed to know her. Besides her parents, Debbie was preceded in death by two children – David McClanahan in 2023 and Angela McClanahan in 2024, one brother – John Silman, one sister – Carol Little and many brothers and sisters-in-law.

Mrs. Whisman is survived by her loving husband of 38 years – Thomas “Tom” Whisman whom she married January 8, 1988, together a built a wonderful life together with many cherished memories; one brother – Gerald “Jerry” Silman and wife Dot of Sardinia, Ohio; special niece – Cindy Little of Newtown, Ohio as well as many other nieces and nephews; lifelong friend of 50 years –Sandy Tungate and numerous extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, October 12, 2026 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Dave Warren will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 1:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Jack’s Closet, a free clothing closet for children in foster or kinship care at www.jackscloset.org This charity was very important to Debbie.