John Pierce Cropper, 86

John Pierce Cropper, age 86, of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Sunday, November 1, 2026 at the Hospice of Hope Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville, Kentucky. He was born June 22, 1940 in Russellville, Ohio the son of the late Pierce G. and Ethel (Freeh) Cropper. John devoted his life to serving his community, beginning at the young age of 10 when he delivered newspapers. During his high school years, he also worked at the former Dot Food Store in Georgetown. He graduated from Georgetown High School in 1958 and went on to attend Wilmington College. While attending college, John continued working at the grocery store, which later became Super Value. In 1966, he proudly enlisted in the United States Air Force and served his country during the Vietnam War. John enjoyed a long and distinguished career in banking, beginning in 1973 with Peoples National Bank in Georgetown, Ohio. Through his dedication and hard work, he advanced from Assistant Cashier and Branch Manager to Assistant Vice President and Loan Officer. When Peoples Bank was sold to National Bank and Trust in 1980, John continued his banking career there until 1992. He then joined Ripley Federal Savings Bank, where he served as Executive Vice President, Branch Manager and Loan Officer until his retirement in 2006. Even after retirement, his commitment to the banking community continued through his service on the Board of Directors of Ripley Federal Savings Bank. Throughout his life, John was deeply committed to the betterment of his community and generously gave his time and leadership to numerous civic and charitable organizations. He was a past charter member and Treasurer of the Georgetown Jaycees, as well as a past member and Treasurer of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce. John also served with the Brown County Chamber of Commerce, the Southwest Tuberculosis and Respiratory Health League (American Lung Association), where he represented four counties from 1974 to 1984, and the Brown County Counseling Board from 1984 to 1990, serving as Chairman from 1988 to 1990. His dedication to community service also included serving on the Brown County Hospital Board of Trustees from 1990 to 1996 and the Brown County Hospital Foundation from 1998 to 2005. John was also an active member of the Brown County Bankers Association from 1975 to 1996, serving two years as Vice President and two years as President. He further shared his knowledge and experience as a member of the Advisory Committee on Banking for Southern Hills Joint Vocational School.

His years of service reflected not only his professional experience but also his genuine desire to help others and strengthen the community he called home. Among his many affiliations, John was a proud 37-year member of Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 and an alumnus of the USAF Orientation Group. He also served on the Board of Brown Metropolitan Housing Authority, was a Kentucky Colonel, and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2293 in Georgetown, Ohio. John had a special love for animals and cherished the companionship of his pets. He also enjoyed attending the AFOG reunions, where he treasured the friendships and memories made over the years. Above all else, John’s greatest joy was found in the simple, precious moments shared with his loving wife, Cindy. Those moments together were among his most treasured blessings and will forever be remembered. His life was defined by dedication, leadership and an unwavering commitment to serving others. Whether through his military service, his banking career or his many years of involvement in community organizations, he made a lasting difference in the lives of those around him. John’s legacy of service and the countless contributions he made to his community will be remembered with gratitude and admiration.

Mr. Cropper is survived by his loving wife of 41 years – Lucinda “Cindy” (Cornetet) Cropper whom he married May 18, 1985; one sister – Carol Sue Cropper of Georgetown, Ohio; one step-daughter – Stacy Chinn-Darnall and husband Chris of Georgetown, Ohio; many treasured friends and the James McElroy family.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Monday, November 16, 2026 at the shelter at the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio with Military Services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 of Georgetown, Ohio. Ron Garbutt will officiate. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Brown County Animal Shelter, 100 Veterans Blvd., Georgetown, Ohio or at www.bchsohio.org or the FOE #2293, 600 Mt.Orab Pike, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.