Mark Joshua Brown, 52

Mark Joshua Brown, age 52, of Hamilton, Ohio and formerly of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Sunday, November 1, 2026 at Hospice of Cincinnati East in Anderson Township, Ohio. He was born January 17, 1974 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Leonard Jack and Edna Jean (Mitchell) Brown. Mark grew up in Georgetown and was a 1992 graduate of Georgetown High School. Throughout his childhood, he enjoyed being involved in many activities, including Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, soccer, and baseball. During his school years, Mark formed several lifelong friendships, one of which was with his teacher, Roland Reid. Their friendship led to a special opportunity to travel together on a church mission trip to Bulgaria, a memory Mark cherished. He was employed as a payroll clerk at Koch Foods. Outside of work, Mark found great enjoyment in cooking and playing and collecting board games. He especially treasured sharing these interests with his dear friends, Ed and Julie, whom he met while living in New York for 18 years. Above all, Mark was a family man who cherished the time he spent with those he loved. He held a special place in his heart for his nephews, Zach and Johnny and treasured the memories they made together. Mark will be remembered for the friendships he built, the interests he enjoyed and the love he shared with his family. Besides his parents, Mark was preceded in death by one brother – Douglas Brown and one sister – Janet Shaffer.

Mark is survived by five brothers and sisters – Leonard Jack Brown, Jr. of Hillsboro, Ohio, Mary Daugherty of Bethel, Ohio, Wrai Jean Fite of Hamersville, Ohio, Tracy Kruse of Cincinnati, Ohio and Patrick Brown and wife Sonja of Winchester, Ohio and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. – 3:00 P.M. Saturday, November 7, 2026 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, November 9, 2026 at the Spring Grove Cemetery, 5620 Erie Ave, Cincinnati, Ohio 45208.