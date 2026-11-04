Acton wins race for Ohio governor

Brown County voters joined Ohioans across the state once again on Nov. 3, making their way to local polling places to cast their votes in the General Election.

A close eye was kept on key races that included Ohio governor and U.S. Senate seats.

In the race for Ohio governor, it was Democrat Amy Acton defeating Republican Vivek Ramaswamy.

Early reporting showed Acton with more than a 10-percent lead over Ramaswamy, but the margin quickly narrowed as the results of more precincts were reported.

With just under 50-percent of Ohio precincts reporting, Acton held a 1,495,875 to 1,346,689 vote lead over Ramaswamy, and with just under 87-percent of all precincts reporting, it was Acton with a 2,085,113 to 1,882,441 vote lead shortly before being declared the winner.

“This was a tough race, but the campaign is over,” said Acton after winning the race for Ohio governor.

“It is time for a Statehouse that puts Ohioans first,” said Acton.

“We must fight for something bigger than ourselves,” she added.

In the race for Representative to Congress – District 02, it was Republican incumbent Dave Taylor defeating Democrat candidate Jen Mazzuckelli.

Republican incumbent Adam C. Bird defeated Democrat candidate Debbie Davidson in the race for Ohio State Representative – District 63.

Republican Justin Pizzulli defeated Democrat candidate Collin Docterman in the race for Ohio State Representative – District 90.

In local races, Zac Corbin ran unopposed for Judge of the Brown County Court of Common Pleas – General Division.

Steven A. Battaglia (Democrat) ran unopposed for Brown County Coroner.

Val E. Lewis II ran unopposed for Judge of the Brown County Court of Common Pleas – Probate Division.

Frank Fussnecker (Republican) ran unopposed for Brown County Commissioner.

Jill Hall ran unopposed for Brown County Auditor.

The Village of Russellville 2 mills/5 yrs – ambulance/EMS property tax renewal levy passed with 108 voting for the tax levy and 38 voting against the levy.

The Village of Russellville 4 mills/5 yrs fire protection property tax renewal levy passed with 101 voting for the levy and 46 voting against the levy.

The Green Township (unincorporated area) property tax additional 1 mill/continuing fire and EMS levy failed with 292 voting against the levy and 256 voting for the levy.

The Village of Ripley 2.5 mills/5 yrs additional property tax levy for roads failed with 290 voting against the levy and 188 voting for the levy.

The Village of Mt. Orab property tax renewal levy (2 mills/5 yrs) for fire protection passed with 809 voting for the levy and 609 voting against the levy.

The Eagle Township local liquor option for Wildflowers Reserve LLC passed with 309 voting “yes” and 141 voting “no.”

The Eagle Township local liquor option (Sunday sales) for Wildflowers Reserve LLC passed with 276 voting “yes” and 172 voting “no.”

State Issue 3 (to require voters to present photo identification in order to vote) passed by a hefty margin.

In the race for U.S. Senator between Republican Jon Husted and Democrat Sherrod Brown, it was Brown winning the senate seat.

Visit newsdemocrat.com for Election result updates.

Visit the Brown County Board of Elections for Election results at https://www.boe.ohio.gov/brown/election-info/election-results/

For Ohio Election live results, visit https://liveresults.ohiosos.gov/

Results are unofficial until the Secretary of State certifies the results of the election. The official canvass is completed approximately three weeks after the conclusion of the election, and results will be released following the office’s review of the county boards of elections’ official canvass reports.