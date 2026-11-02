Elaine (Cremer) Tiller, a proud Brown County native, died on October 10, 2026, at her home in Silver Spring, MD. Elaine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was passionate about helping others, building strong communities and advancing social justice.

Dora Elaine Tiller was born in Georgetown, Ohio, on May 28, 1941, to Walter and Beatrice Cremer, the middle child between two brothers. She was president of the Georgetown High School class of 1959, as well as a band member and majorette. In 1963 she graduated from Transylvania University in Kentucky, the first in her extended family to earn a college degree. She went on to graduate studies at Yale Divinity School in New Haven, Connecticut. In 1964 she married Bob Tiller, whom she met at Yale, and they enjoyed 62 years of (as she liked to say) snuggling and struggling together.

After finishing their studies, Bob and Elaine moved to New York City, where Elaine worked at Bellevue Hospital, both in the chaplaincy department and in recreational therapy. Later she was a counselor to students at a job training center in Brooklyn.

Following a move to the Washington DC area, Elaine became director of bereavement care at Hospice of Northern Virginia, where she built a comprehensive set of bereavement resources, with an innovative grief support group model as centerpiece. After a stint as a program director with senior adults, she became director of bereavement care at Montgomery Hospice in Maryland, leading a department that became widely known for its excellent and creative support for grieving families.

Elaine was a talented artist, working with both paints and clay. She was also a gifted gardener who was adept at nurturing many types of plants, both indoors and outdoors.

Elaine is survived by her husband Bob Tiller, of Silver Spring, MD; sons Nathan Tiller and Caleb Tiller; daughter-in-law Carrie Tiller; grandchildren Zoey Tiller, Abby Tiller, Travis Tiller and Campbell Tiller; brother Leon Cremer; and six nieces and nephews. Her brother Carl Cremer and her nephew David Cremer predeceased her.