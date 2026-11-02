Dale T. Cooper, 92, of Winchester, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2026 at Hamilton Hospice in Butler County. He was born February 9, 1934 in Brown County, son of the late Emmett and Edna Lorena Moore Cooper. He was the widower of the late Zenora Clark Cooper, who passed away in 2016. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Cooper and his sisters, Mary Helen Gast, Betty Clifton and Shelba Newman.

Dale was a hardworking man who dedicated much of his life to farming and bricklaying. He took pride in working with his hands and believed in the value of an honest day’s work. Whether tending to the land or laying brick, Dale’s strong work ethic and dedication were evident in all that he did.

He is survived by his children, Sam (Betty) Cooper of Decatur, David (Donna) Cooper of Cincinnati and Kathy Daniels of Russellville; 9 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 11:00 AM, until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, November 3, 2026 at Meeker Funeral Home, 308 N. Columbus St., Russellville. Burial will follow at the Decatur Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Decatur Community Center.

Please sign his online tribute wall at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.