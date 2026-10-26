Bernice Jane Wagner, 92, of Russellville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2026 at Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. She was a homemaker and lovingly embraced the role of being a farmer’s wife. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Maysville, Kentucky. Mrs. Wagner was born June 26, 1934 in Augusta, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Fred and Clotina (Rice) Adams. She was also preceded in death by her husband in 2006, Charles H. Wagner; daughter-in-law – Joanne Wagner; four siblings – Shirley Parker, Glenn Adams, Weldon Adams and James Adams.

Mrs. Wagner is survived by two sons – Donnie Wagner of Russellville, Ohio and Pete Wagner (Janet) of Russellville, Ohio; three grandchildren – Robbie Wagner (Jenna) of Russellville, Ohio, Ryan Wagner of Georgetown, Ohio and Natalie Bryant (Kyle) of Winchester, Ohio; three great-grandchildren – Hayden Wagner, Hadley Wagner and Kinsley Jane Bryant; many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, October 26, 2026 at Decatur Cemetery in Decatur, Ohio. Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: Byrd Township Community Center c/o Connie Scott 5255 State Route 763 Ripley, Ohio 45167.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: http://www.cahallfuneralhomes.com