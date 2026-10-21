Jeanine Bennett (Fulton) Watters, 87

Jeanine Bennett (Fulton) Watters, age 87, of Columbus, Ohio and formerly of Aberdeen, Ohio passed away Saturday, October 17, 2026 at the Bickford of Worthington assisted living facility in Columbus, Ohio. She was born February 22, 1939 in Aberdeen, Ohio the daughter of the late Milburn Pennell and Margaret Ellen (Richmond) Fulton. Jeanine was a 1957 graduate of Aberdeen High School and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from The Ohio State University. She devoted 40 years to teaching operating room nursing at The Ohio State University College of Nursing, sharing her knowledge and experience with generations of nurses. Jeanine was a faithful member of Epworth United Methodist Church for nearly 60 years, where she served on the Worship Planning Committee. She was also actively involved in numerous organizations, including the Whetstone Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Church Women United, Eastern Star and Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland, where she formerly served as a Girl Scout leader. In retirement, Jeanine cherished spending weekends and holidays at Rose Lane Farm, her childhood home on State Route 763. She remained deeply connected to her Aberdeen roots and took great pride in participating in the community’s Gretna Green celebrations and Grierson family reunions. A passionate genealogist, Jeanine treasured preserving family history and heritage. She also held a fond interest in Queen Elizabeth II and was a devoted New York Yankees fan. Through her dedication to education, faith, community and family heritage, Jeanine leaves behind a meaningful legacy that will be remembered by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her mother – Margaret who was known as “Miss Margaret” by her students that she taught second-grade to for generations at Aberdeen School and “Mugs” by her family, her father -Milburn, a tobacco farmer and her former husband of 60 years – Richard Wells Watters.

Ms. Watters is survived by two children – Elizabeth Jean Watters and David Richard Watters; three grandchildren – Rachel Watters, Meghan Watters and Sarah Watters; her twin sister – Jeanette (Fulton) Muench of Columbus, Ohio and formerly of Aberdeen, Ohio and Chicago, Illinois, four loving nieces and many cousins and friends.

Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M. Thursday, October 22, 2026 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, October 23, 2026 at the Charter Oak Cemetery in Aberdeen, Ohio. Honorary pallbearers include David Gray, George Cooper, James “Jim” Richmond, John Richmond, Clark Gray, Ian McKenzie, David Arras and Ian Monroe.