Ronald Edward Webb, 67

Ronald Edward Webb, a remarkable man whose life was a testament to love, dedication, and family. Ronald passed away on October 7, 2026, in Maysville, Kentucky at the age of 67. He was born on December 31, 1958, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Ron lived in several places, Mt. Carmel, Mt. Lookout, Batavia, and then in 2010 moved to Ripley. Ron left an undeniable mark on all who were fortunate enough to know him. His sudden passing has left a profound void in the hearts of his family and friends. Ronald was the cherished son of the late Cordell Cortis “Glen” Webb and Billie Marie Reeder. He was also preceded by his beloved stepfather Robert Emit Jump and his stepmother, Wilma L. Willoughby and stepsister Vicki Davis. Despite these losses, Ron’s life was filled with love and joy, which he shared generously with those around and in need. In 1976 Ron’s life changed forever when he met the love of his life Karen Sue Cruey. Their meeting was serendipitous – by accidentally colliding with each other while cutting through the gym doors. It was love at first sight, and despite the challenges posed by their age difference, they embarked on a journey together that would last half a century. Ron and Karen got married on August 2nd. 1980. Their bond grew stronger with each passing year. Together, Ron and Karen raised 2 wonderful children, Nathaniel Edward Webb and Julian Cordell Webb, who brought endless joy and pride into their lives. Ron adored his granddaughter Persefonie Natana Webb, who was his co-captain, constant companion, major shadow, source of happiness, and Peanut. Ron also cherished Phaedra Smith and Sydney Little, loving them as his own. Throughout his life, Ron accumulated a circle of bonus children. Merrill Warren (son #3), Zachary DeBruler, and Noah Florence. Whom he regarded as sons. His family extended beyond humans. He was also a devoted fur daddy to his beloved pets, Swinky, Chilo, Sampson, Ruger, and Lucy. Ron is survived by his brother, Richard L. Webb (Cathy) and a large, loving family that includes Carol A. Yeager (Dorsey Napier), Alice C. Williams (Larry), Carl H. Cruey, Jr. (Marianne), Gina M. Galvin (Robert), Hope T. Shinkle (Robert), Lisa L. Harcourt, and Harley D. Cruey (Terron), as well as many family members. Including Mike Yeager, Wayne Harcourt, numerous nieces, nephews and friends. A graduate of Clermont Northeastern High School in Batavia, OH, Ron continually sought to expand his knowledge and skills. He attended UC Clermont College and every seminar that applied to his industry. Ron’s career in the tree industry spanned 41 years, during which he worked with Asplundh Tree Expert Company, ABC Tree Company, Lewis Tree Company and American Municipal Power Company, focusing on Vegetation Management and Regional Safety Manager. Ron earned many certificates in tree trimming, CPR instructor, and CDL hazardous inspection. He held every CDL endorsement possible. He ventured into the propane world at Suburban Propane. He continued to earn certificates and found new friends. Ron was known for his generosity, always willing to lend a hand or offer something of his own to help others. You could always count on him for a Mayday call. His love for the outdoors was matched only by his passion for his family. He was always tanner than anyone and would stay on the water until sunset. He was affectionately known as the “Sun Goddess.” Ron was always on the water or flipping burgers on the grill. Ron never missed the sunset and when the burgers were cooked, he would say, “Well that’s too bad, I’ll be in when the sun goes down.” Ronald’s legacy (visitation) will be celebrated on October 19, 2026 at Evan’s Funeral Home in Milford, Ohio 5:00pm – 7:00pm. The Funeral will be held October 20, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Batavia Union Cemetery. As we remember Ron, we celebrate a life well-lived, filled with love, laughter, and an unwavering dedication to family and friends. His spirit will live in the hearts of all who knew him, and his memory will forever be cherished.