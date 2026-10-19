Mildred Eileen Swearingen, 101

Mildred Eileen Swearingen, age 101, of Aberdeen, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2026, at the Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility in Maysville, Kentucky. Born on April 11, 1925, in Brown County, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late George and Virginia (Hutchison) Cooper.

Mildred was a dedicated homemaker and a member of the Aberdeen Baptist Church for over seventy years, proudly holding the distinction of being its oldest living member. Her commitment extended to her community through her service as the presiding judge of the Brown County Democratic Party for many years. She spent her leisure time sewing, quilting, and embroidering.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Earl Swearingen, in 1995, her brother Joe Cooper, sister Ruth Park, two grandsons Scottie and Shane Morgan, and a great-granddaughter Marlee Morgan.

Mildred is survived by her loving children: daughters Janice Lacy (Boyd) and Jeannie Morgan (Gary) of Aberdeen, Ohio; Jo Crawford (Randy) of Hilliard, Ohio; Betsy Pasley (Terry) of Mayslick, Kentucky; and son Chris Swearingen of Elizabethtown, Kentucky. She also leaves behind eleven grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren, thirteen great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 22, 2026, at the Aberdeen Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Michael Ulrich. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio, with interment following at Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.

Her grandchildren—David and John Lacy, Jason and Ryan Crawford, Landis Pasley, and Logan Swearingen—will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers include additional grandchildren: Rebekah Lacy Pierson, Brittany Morgan Click, Shawn Crawford, Rachel Pasley, and Lauren Swearingen, along with the Deacons of the Aberdeen Baptist Church.

Memorial donations may be made in her name to the Aberdeen Baptist Church, PO Box 529, Aberdeen, Ohio 45101, or The Gideons International at www.gideons.org.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility and Hospice of Hope for their compassionate care.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: http://www.cahallfuneralhomes.com