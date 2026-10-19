Frank “Bud” Spiller, 92

Frank “Bud” Spiller, age 92, of Ripley, Ohio passed away Thursday, October 1, 2026 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital in Anderson Township, Ohio. He was born July 8, 1934 in Ripley, Ohio the son of the late Bernard and Margaret (Hauke) Spiller. Bud was a hardworking farmer and retired from the Boilermakers Local 105. He was a faithful member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Ripley, Ohio and the Knights of Columbus Council #2374. Bud took great pride and joy in working his farm and caring for his cattle, finding a sense of purpose in the simple, meaningful things that filled his days. Bud also enjoyed playing cards and working puzzles, but his greatest joy came from the people and life he held dearly. He will be remembered for his hardworking nature, kind heart and the many memories he created with those who were fortunate enough to know and love him. Besides his parents, Bud was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years – Erma Jane (Paul) Spiller whom he married July 21, 1956 and two sisters – Catherine Rau and Joan Workman.

Mr. Spiller is survived by four children – Rodney Spiller and wife Donna of Cincinnati, Ohio, Rick Spiller and wife Melissa of Ripley, Ohio, Randy Spiller and wife Gina of Russellville, Ohio and Rebekah Schumacher and husband Billie of Ripley, Ohio; ten grandchildren, twenty-three great grandchildren; two brothers – Bill Spiller and Dave Spiller and wife Ruth both of Ripley, Ohio; one sister – Mary Hackman and husband Bob of Cincinnati, Ohio, many nieces and nephew and special dear friend – Ann Taylor.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 7, 2026 at the St. Michael Catholic Church in Ripley, Ohio. Father Dohrman Byers will be the Celebrant. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. – 11:30 A.M. Wednesday at the Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Michael Catholic Church, 16 North 4th Street, Ripley, Ohio 45167 or the Ripley Life Squad, P.O. Box 174, Ripley, Ohio 45167.