Imagine waking up one morning and finding out that an important news story has disappeared. Not because the journalist decided not to publish it, but because someone decided that the public should not see it. Would you feel safer, or would you wonder what else you were not being told? This raises an important question: Who gets to decide what we’re allowed to know?

Freedom of the press is an important part of a democracy. The First Amendment protects the ability of journalists to report information without government control. According to a recent Pew Research Center study, 73% of Americans say freedom of the press is very or extremely important to the well-being of society. However, the same study found that many Americans believe there are situations when the government should be able to restrict information. Sixty percent said the government should be able to require a news organization to remove a story if it poses a risk to national security, while just over half of Americans (53%) said the same about stories containing false information.

It is easy to understand why people might support some restrictions. False information can spread quickly and cause real harm, especially when people believe something without checking whether it is true. Information that could put someone’s safety at risk also has to be considered carefully. Journalists have an ethical responsibility to check their facts, correct mistakes, and think about how their reporting could affect others. However, there is a major difference between journalists making responsible decisions and giving someone else the power to decide what everyone is allowed to know.

The difficult part is determining where the line should be. If information is false, who decides that it is false? If information could be dangerous, how do we determine how dangerous it is? These decisions are not always black and white. Something that one person considers harmful could be considered important information by someone else. Once information is removed, the public may never get the opportunity to decide for itself what it believes.

A free press does not mean that everything published is automatically true. Journalists can make mistakes, and news organizations should be held accountable when they do. Readers also have a responsibility to think critically about what they see and hear. Instead of immediately believing a headline, people should consider where the information came from, whether other reliable sources support it, and whether the story provides evidence for its claims.

The issue becomes even more complicated because news no longer comes only from newspapers, television, and radio. Social media allows information to spread around the world within seconds. A person can share a story with hundreds of people without knowing whether the information is accurate. At the same time, social media platforms and news organizations make decisions about what information people see. This means that controlling information is not only a government issue. It is something that affects everyone.

Ultimately, a healthy society needs both a responsible press and an informed public. Journalists should work to report the truth, correct their mistakes and avoid unnecessary harm. Readers should question what they see, look for reliable sources, and be willing to consider information that challenges what they already believe. Most importantly, people should have the opportunity to access information and make their own decisions about it.

Freedom of the press can sometimes be messy. News stories may contain mistakes, challenge popular opinions, or reveal information that people would rather not hear. But having access to information allows people to ask questions, have discussions, and form their own opinions.

That brings us back to the question: Who gets to decide what we’re allowed to know? Maybe the answer should not be one person, one organization, or one authority. Instead, journalists should be responsible for reporting carefully, and the public should be responsible for thinking carefully. A free press works best when people have the freedom to ask questions, seek the truth, and decide for themselves what they believe.