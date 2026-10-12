Henry Eugene Sawyers, 82

Henry Eugene Sawyers of Mt. Orab, Ohio, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 4, 2026, at the Mercy Mt. Orab Medical Center at the age of 82 years. He was born in Arnheim, Ohio, in 1944 the oldest child of Whylie Eugene & Anna Margaret (Kress) Sawyers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Becky (Sawyers) Righter, sisters-in-law Nancy Fenton, Martha Schweickart and husband Russ, and Deborah Jandes, and brothers-in-law James Jandes and wife Janet, and David Gelter.

Upon graduation from Sardinia High School in 1962, he enlisted in the United States Army and served in Korea where he excelled in his role as a teletype operator. After his return to civilian life, Henry began his career at Milacron where he was a machinist for over 30 years.

Henry married Pamela (Jandes) in December 1970 after they dated for only 10 weeks. Their marriage would last 55 years. Henry and Pam spent many years serving in the Sardinia Lions Club, and Henry was a member of the Sardinia American Legion Post 755.

Henry is survived by his wife, Pam, son Jerry Eugene and wife Linda, daughter Suzanne, brother Tom Sawyers and family, brother Bob Sawyers and family, sister-in-law Veronica Gelter and family, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Meeker Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

If desired, please honor Henry’s memory with a donation to The American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA, 22116-7023, or at donate.diabetes.org or The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www.jdrfac.com.

Please sign his online tribute wall at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com