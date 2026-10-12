Calvin Douglas Bennett, 72, of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Monday, October 5, 2026 at Anderson Mercy Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a member and Deacon at the First Baptist Church in Ripley, Ohio and worked at OVADS in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Calvin was born April 10, 1954 in Brown County, Ohio the son of the late Albert Calvin and Minnie B. (Stout) Bennett. He was also preceded in death by four siblings – Audrey Stradford, Leroy Stout, Joyce Bennett and Beverly Lipps.

Calvin is survived by two sisters – Dawn Platt (Jerry) of Ripley, Ohio and Penny Bennett of Aberdeen, Ohio; two nephews – Aaron Platt of Ripley, Ohio, Justin Platt (Cheyanne) of Chillicothe, Ohio; one niece – Nicole Stradford of Columbus, Ohio; two great nieces – Onyx Platt and Cataleya Platt.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, October 17, 2026 at the First Baptist Church in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Jerald Alford will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Saturday, at the church. Interment will follow the funeral service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com