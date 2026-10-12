Brown County Fair celebrates 175 years of tradition

The 175th Brown County Fair came to a close Saturday, Oct. 3, following a week of livestock shows, 4-H activities, entertainment, competition and community celebrations at the Brown County Fairgrounds in Georgetown.

The final day of the fair marked the annual junior fair sale. Zoey Sawyers’ grand champion large market beef went for $7,000 during Saturday’s sale. Some other grand champion sales included Austin Blust’s grand champion market turkey and best overall poultry project that sold for $1,200, and Liam Anderson’s grand champion market barrow that sold for $2,000.

The milestone 175th annual fair, held Sept. 28 through Oct. 3, provided locals with another opportunity to celebrate a tradition that has been a part of Brown County’s history for generations.

Known as the “Little State Fair,” the Brown County Fair opened with its traditional parade through Georgetown before fairgoers made their way to the fairgrounds for the beginning of a busy week.

The opening day also featured the crowning of the 2026 Brown County Fair royalty, with Grant Short of the Showtime 4-H Club named fair king and Sadie Wilhelmy of the Ringleaders 4-H Club named fair queen.

The annual 4-H program remained at the heart of the week’s activities, as youth exhibitors displayed months of hard work through livestock projects, 4-H projects and numerous competitions.

For many exhibitors, fair week represented the culmination of countless hours spent preparing animals and projects. The livestock barns and show rings were once again filled with young exhibitors demonstrating the knowledge, responsibility and dedication developed through their 4-H and agricultural experiences.

The fair also provided an opportunity to recognize individuals who have made lasting contributions to the local 4-H program.

Christy Lucas received the 2026 Friend of 4-H Award, while Kristi Wilhelmy was presented the 4-H Alumni Award. Cole Gauche and Sadie Wilhelmy were honored as the 2026 Outstanding 4-H’ers.

Sunny skies helped to make for a very well-attended Brown County Fair this year. The Brown County Fair Board is expecting to see big numbers when the attendance numbers are tallied.

“The weather was beautiful with the exception of Friday,” said Christy Lucas, Brown County Fair Board secretary/treasurer (Scott Twp). “We had really good attendance. Saturday was a really big day for us.“

The carnival rides and games, fair food, exhibits and other activities provided something for fairgoers of all ages, while the grandstand and show rings remained busy throughout the week.

But while the rides, food and entertainment are an important part of the Brown County Fair experience, the 175th anniversary served as a reminder of the fair’s deeper purpose.

Through 175 years, the fair has changed with the times, but its central mission has remained familiar — bringing people together while giving young exhibitors an opportunity to showcase their work and learn valuable lessons through competition and participation.

For Brown County’s 4-H and FFA members, the fair is more than a week on the calendar. It represents months of preparation, early mornings, late nights, successes and setbacks, all leading to the opportunity to walk into the show ring or exhibit their projects.

For families and community members, it is an annual gathering place where generations come together.

As exhibitors began packing up their projects after a busy week, another Brown County Fair became part of local history.

The 175th fair may now be in the books, but the traditions that have carried the “Little State Fair” through a century and three-quarters remain firmly in place.

And, as generations before them have done, Brown County’s young exhibitors can now look ahead to another year of preparation — with the next fair waiting just around the corner.

Be on the lookout for the 2026 Brown County Fair Photo Section and the 2026 Brown County Fair Results Section to hit newsstands in coming weeks.