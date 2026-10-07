Mickey G. Short, 76, of Winchester, OH, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2026 at his residence. He was born April 2, 1950 in Winchester, OH, to the late Harold and Peg (Jones) Short. He retired from Innomotics, formerly Siemens in Norwood. He enjoyed the outdoors, riding horses and turkey shoots. He also was an avid hunter and fisherman.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Brenda (Young) Short; sons, Scotty and Casey Short; siblings, Denny Short, Holly Pinkerton and Peggy McCarty.

Mickey is survived by his children, Heather (Kenny) Doss of Winchester, Mickey (Michelle) Short of Hillsboro and Cory (Jordan) Short of Milford; grandchildren, Kaylee Doss, Zoey Scott, Zack Scott, Dylan Doss, Kelsey Holton, Haylee Short, Casey Short, Jordan Short, Ciara Short, Natasha Short and Zylee Short; several great grandchildren; siblings, Missy (John) Bratton, Melanie (Tim) Sheffield and Janelle Rennick.

Funeral services will be held Friday, October 9, 2026 at 12:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Burial will follow in the Sardinia Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM at the funeral home.

Please sign his online tribute wall at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com