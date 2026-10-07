Charles Donald Mathews, 93, of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2026 at Ohio Valley Manor Care Community near Ripley. He was a United States Air Force Veteran, worked in advertising for the Ledger Independent, was co-founder of the Advertiser and owned Eagle Sports Shop in Ripley in the 1990’s. Mr. Mathews was born August 21, 1933 in Maysville, Kentucky the son of the late Charles D. and Elizabeth (Donald) Mathews. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 61 ½ years – Catherine L. (Schwallie) Mathews and a half-sister – Bonnie Mathews Hilton.

Mr. Mathews is survived by a half-brother – Ron Mathews (Kathy) of Elkton, Oregon; three brothers-in-law – Augie Schwallie of Ripley, Ohio, Jim Schwallie of Ripley, Ohio and Greg Schwallie (Peggy) of Washington; one sister-in-law – Andrea O’Connor of Destin, Florida; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 13, 2026 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Fr. Frank Amberger will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M Tuesday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com